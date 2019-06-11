MISSOULA — It was a night of mixed results for the Missoula AA Mavericks Tuesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Mavs lost to the Bozeman Bucks, 6-1, then bounced back with a 6-5 win over the Kalispell Lakers.
Dylan Chalmers earned the win on the hill for Missoula. He struck out four Lakers and allowed just one walk in seven innings of duty.
Missoula trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before exploding for four runs. The Mavs finished with five hits, including a triple by Dane Fraser and singles by Stewart Long, Drew Stensrud, Thomas Martin and Tradd Richardson.
Fraser took the pitching loss in the first game despite striking out seven. He allowed six runs on nine hits in six-plus innings.
Fraser led Missoula at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double. Teammate Brendon Hill was 2 for 4 with a double and scored the Mavs' only run.
Also collecting a hit for Missoula in the loss were Bridger Johnson, Stensrud, Long and Martin.
Missoulian staff
