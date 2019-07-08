MISSOULA — A five-run second inning propelled the Missoula Mavericks to a home victory over the Billings Scarlets on Monday night.
The big second inning gave the Mavericks a 5-1 lead, and they added one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to win the American Legion baseball game.
Missoula's Dane Fraser went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs, while Stewart Long finished 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored and Zach Hangas was 1 for 1 with a walk, an RBI and a run.
For the Scarlets, Andy Larsen went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Kolby Kimmet was 2 for 4 with a double and the other RBI.
