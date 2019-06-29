RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks began play in the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament with a 13-0 win over Premier West of Colorado.
Zach Hangas pitched a one-hit shutout in the game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. He did not issue a walk and struck out four.
Tradd Richardson homered, scored three runs and drove in two to lead the Mavs. Thomas Martin drove in two while Drew Stensrud, singled, doubled and scored twice. Dane Fraser scored three times and Bridger Johnson crossed the plate twice as the Mavs banged out nine hits and took advantage of three Premier West errors. The Mavs also worked nine walks as a team.
The Mavs will continue tourney play when they face Terre Haute, Indiana, on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
