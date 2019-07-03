RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks outlasted the Catalyst Cardinals, 11-8, Wednesday afternoon at the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament.
The Mavs will take a 4-2 tournament record into Thursday's final day of action.
Missoula raced to a 4-1 lead before the Cardinals (Golden, Colorado) seized the lead with five runs off starting pitcher Brendon Hill in the bottom of the third. The Mavs quickly answered, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead for good.
Hill picked up the win. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikouts in five innings of work. Stewart Long pitched the final two innings for Missoula.
Long led the Mavs at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Teammates Hill, Tradd Richardson and Bridger Johnson each had two hits.
Missoulian staff
