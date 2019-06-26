BILLINGS — The Missoula Mavericks used a five-run third inning to topple the Billings Royals 7-4 Wednesday in American Legion baseball action.
The Royals committed seven errors, which led to five unearned runs for the Mavs. Missoula’s No. 5 through 9 hitters — Bridger Johnson, Drew Stensrud, Andrew Claussen, Zach Hangas and Dayton Bay — all had one RBI.
Missoula starter Dane Fraser went 6 2/3 innings for the win before giving way to Hangas for the final out.
Connor Hunter, Brenden Concepcion and Hayden Yarbrough all had two hits for the Royals, who scored three runs in the bottom of the first but couldn’t hold the lead.
