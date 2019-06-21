The Missoula Mavericks made quick work of the Lewis Clark Twins, taking a 12-4 win in their Missoula Mavericks Memorial American Legion baseball tournament Friday night at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The win gave the Mavs a 1-1 mark in the tournament with games against Central Washington (5 p.m.) and Centralia, Washington (7:30 p.m.), on tap Saturday.
The Mavs turned 14 singles, seven walks and two Twins errors into a dozen runs. Dane Fraser, Tradd Richardson, Bridger Johnson, Drew Stensrud and Andrew Clausen drove in two runs apiece.
Zach Hangas got the win on the mound, pitching all five innings while allowing eight hits and just two earned runs. He walked one and struck out one.
