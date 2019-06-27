BILLINGS — Dane Fraser and Drew Stensrud swatted three hits apiece Thursday as the Missoula Mavericks beat the Billings Royals 8-3 in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.

Both Fraser and Stensrud batted 3 for 4, while teammate Stewart Long drove in three runs. Stensrud had two RBIs.

Dylan Chalmers was the winning pitcher for the Mavericks. He threw 6 1/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out five, walked one and allowed three earned runs.

Missoula pushed home three runs in the top of the first inning and led 7-0 after five innings.

Dann Blanchard and Ethan Opp had two hits each for the Royals.

The Mavericks outhit the Royals, 15-8.

