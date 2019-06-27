BILLINGS — Dane Fraser and Drew Stensrud swatted three hits apiece Thursday as the Missoula Mavericks beat the Billings Royals 8-3 in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.

Fraser and Stensrud added two more hits each in the second game in leading the Mavericks to a 9-4 victory and sweep of the twin bill. Fraser homered and drove in three runs during the nightcap.

In the opening game, both Fraser and Stensrud batted 3 for 4, while teammate Stewart Long drove in three runs. Stensrud had two RBIs.

Dylan Chalmers was the winning pitcher for the Mavericks in the opener. He threw 6 1/3 innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out five, walked one and allowed three earned runs.

Missoula pushed home three runs in the top of the first inning and led 7-0 after five innings.

Dann Blanchard and Ethan Opp had two hits each for the Royals.

The Mavericks outhit the Royals, 15-8, in the first game.

Tradd Richardson also had two hits and doubled for the Mavs in the second game. Missoula opened with another three-run outburst in the first inning.

Blanchard and Brenden Concepcion had two hits each for the Royals.

Tags

Load comments