LEWISTON, Idaho — The Missoula Mavericks American Legion baseball team started strong but faded late in action Friday at the Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field.
The Mavs whipped Mercedes-Benz of Seattle in the afternoon, 9-2. They played again in the evening and appeared well on their way to a sweep before the Prairie Cardinals of Post Falls exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out an 11-10 win.
In the Mavs' opener, Parker Stevens struck out seven and earned a complete-game win. Dane Fraser led the offense with two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
In the nightcap, Missoula belted 15 hits and seized a 9-1 lead after scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth. But it was not to be as the Mavs went through four pitchers, including Tradd Richardson, who took the loss after coming on with two out in the seventh.
Fraser led the Missoula offense with three hits, including a double and triple, and two RBIs. Richardson also had three hits, including a double.
On Thursday the Mavericks opened tourney play with a 6-4 win over the host Lewis Clark Twins. Missoula erased a two-run deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Brendan Hill earned the complete-game win on the bump, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three. Fraser led the offense with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Missoulian staff
