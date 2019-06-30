RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Missoula Mavericks boosted their record to 2-0 in the Camping World Firecracker American Legion baseball tournament Sunday with a 16-4 win over Terre Haute, Indiana.
Parker Stevens earned the win on the mound. He allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out two in four innings of duty. Stewart Long finished up with two sparkling innings, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.
Four Mavericks collected two hits apiece, including Brendon Hill, Dane Fraser, Tradd Richardson and Dayton Bay. Thomas Martin had a triple and piled up four RBIs.
Missoula spotted Terre Haute a 2-0 lead and trailed 2-1 heading into the fifth. That's when the Maverick bats came alive as the team exploded for eight runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
The Mavericks will continue play in the tourney on Monday afternoon when they battle Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
