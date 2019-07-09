MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Billings Scarlets on Tuesday in a doubleheader thanks to some explosive offense.

The Mavs won the first contest 11-8 thanks to a five-run second inning. The Scarlets eventually took an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth inning but the Mavs responded in the bottom half with four more runs to earn the win. Dane Fraser finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs while Tradd Richardson, Bridger Johnson and Dayton Bay each drove in a pair of runs as well. Jarron Wilcox had a home run and five RBIs for the Scarlets.

Parker Stevens earned the win on the mound for Missoula.

The Mavs won the second contest 23-7 thanks in large part to 17 hits. Six Mavs had multiple hits and seven drove in more than one run with Brendon Hill going a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Andrew Clausen was 2 for 3 with four runs batted in while Johnson and Richardson each drove in three. Richardson had a pair of doubles in the second contest while Johnson knocked a triple. Missoula scored 14 runs in the first two innings before exploding for nine more in the fourth.

Caden Dowler was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Scarlets while Brooks Rohrer had a double and two more runs batted in.

Zach Hangas won on the mound for Missoula.

