MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Butte Miners in a pair of games on Sunday afternoon.
The Mavs won the opening contest convincingly, 20-4 in just 4 1/2 innings. Missoula scored 10 runs in the third inning, and Dane Fraser, Zach Hangas and Sam Bucy all drove in three runs each. Bucy finished the game 4 for 4.
Missoula racked up 15 hits in the first game. Fraser earned the win on the mound.
In the second contest, Missoula shut out Butte, 8-0, thanks to a stellar game on the mound from Brendon Hill. He allowed just one hit in seven innings of work. He walked two batters and struck out seven to earn the complete-game shutout.
Kaden Heidrick went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Missoula, and Stewart Long drove in two more runs.
—Missoulian staff
