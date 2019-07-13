GREAT FALLS — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Great Falls Chargers Saturday, winning the first game 6-0 and the nightcap, 13-12.
In the first game, Parker Stevens pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out five.
Seven Mavericks posted a hit in the win. Stewart Long and Tradd Richardson led the way with two hits apiece. Brendon Hill, Dane Fraser, Bridger Johnson, Andrew Clausen and Zach Hangas each had one hit.
The second game featured a lot more offensive fireworks on both sides.
Missoula built a 12-3 lead behind eight runs in the third. Great Falls spent the next three innings chipping away, scoring three in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth to knot the score at 12-12.
Missoula scored the go-ahead run in the seventh. Long reached on a two-out walk, moved up on a Drew Stensrud base hit and scored on a wild pitch.
Five Mavericks collected two hits apiece. The list included Fraser, Johnson, Long, Stensrud and Dayton Bay. Long pitched the final three innings for Missoula, allowing just one run on three hits.
The Mavericks will be in action at home on Monday night when they play host to the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
Missoulian staff
