HELENA — The Missoula Mavericks took care of business on the road against the Helena Senators with a sweep on Tuesday.
The Mavs won the first contest 8-1 and registered a 5-4 victory in the second game.
In the first contest, the Mavs jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings and added four insurance runs in the fifth. Dane Fraser went 3 for 5 at the plate, drove in a run and scored two more. Drew Stensrud and Andrew Clausen each clubbed doubles and drove in a pair of runs.
Fraser also earned the win on the mound. He went 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and one run with five strikeouts and four walks.
In the second game, Helena grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first three innings but a three-run fourth and two-run fifth propelled the Mavs to the lead for good. Fraser and Clausen each added two more hits and two RBIs.
Dylan Chalmers was the winning pitcher for Missoula. He went five innings and allowed nine hits, four runs and struck out five batters and walked one.
—Missoulian staff
