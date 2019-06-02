MISSOULA — After a relatively quick and easy start to Sunday's American Legion baseball doubleheader with the Kalispell Lakers, the Missoula Mavericks began hitting a wall.
The sun was out in full force in the Garden City with temperatures reaching the low 80s. And after topping the Lakers 8-1 in the first game, the Mavs were a little lethargic and complacent in the second game, especially after grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
But a push back from the Lakers woke the Mavs up and thanks to an 8-run sixth inning, Missoula walked away with an 11-6 victory in the second game to earn the Sunday sweep at Lindborg-Cregg Field. The Mavs improved to 16-14 overall and 3-0 in league play.
"Any time that you can win a pair of conference games it's pretty important," Missoula manager Brent Hathaway said. "We're competing to try and get the highest seed to get into that state tournament. These are the games that really matter."
The bats came alive in the opening contest right away for the Mavs as they scored all eight of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Sam Bucy went 2 for 3 at the plate with a single and a double and two RBIs, while Brendon Hill also added a double and RBI. Tradd Richardson also went 2 for 4.
Missoula also got a nice performance from Dane Fraser on the mound. Fraser pitched six innings and allowed just four hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks. Fraser went 1-2-3 in the first, fifth and sixth innings to make quick work of Kalispell.
In the second contest, Missoula loaded the bases right off the bat thanks to a pair of Kalispell errors. Then, Drew Stensrud had a two-RBI single and Bucy drove in another run to make it 3-0.
But the Lakers responded right away, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning and added a fourth in the third to take a 4-3 lead. Taylor Morton had two hits in that sequence, including the hit that began the early rally in the second and the single that drove in Ryan Symmes to give the Lakers the lead in the third.
"We struggled the second game," Hathaway said. "We jumped out real quick, Dylan (Chalmers) threw a nine-pitch inning, we put up three runs and then we, I guess figured it was just going to happen without putting the effort in and staying focused."
After getting four hits in the first inning, Missoula's bats went quiet in the second and third innings. The Mavs managed to get a pair of hits in the fourth inning and load the bases, but were unable to get any runners in. The fifth inning was another 1-2-3 performance for the Mavericks while the Lakers added an insurance run after back-to-back doubles from Morton and Luke Halland.
Finally in the sixth the Mavs were able to break through. Bucy was hit by a pitch followed by singles from Zach Hangas and Dayton Bay to load the bases with no outs. Kalispell switched out starting pitcher Wesley Palmer for Connor Drish and immediately Bridger Johnson hit a two-RBI single to tie the game. Fraser was walked and Richardson was then hit by a pitch which gave Missoula the lead for good. Stensrud followed that up with another two-RBI single to add insurance, capping a game in which he went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
"It just seemed like we were low on energy and we needed that one big hit and somebody to step up and be that guy," Johnson, a junior at Sentinel, said. "I was ready to attack that first fastball that I saw."
Chalmers earned the victory on the mound in the second game. Missoula will next host the Bitterroot Red Sox on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
"It's always great to start out strong in conference," Bucy, who will graduate from Sentinel on Saturday, added. "To get three wins right off the bat definitely helps confidence going forward.
"We showed some good fight at the end of the second game which is good to see from the team."
