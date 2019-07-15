MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks swept the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs in a doubleheader on Monday evening in Missoula.
The Mavs won the first game 6-3 and the second contest 7-0.
In the first game, Dayton Bay and Dane Fraser each hit triples for the Mavs while Fraser drove in a run. Tradd Richardson also had two RBIs for Missoula. Fraser also pitched seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs (two earned), and walked four and struck out four more in the win.
In the second game, Zach Hangas tossed a gem for the Mavericks. He pitched seven-inning ball and allowed only four hits while walking one and striking out four. Brendon Hill drove in two runs as Missoula scored all seven of its runs in the bottom of the third inning to complete the sweep.
