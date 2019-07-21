LETHBRIDGE, Alberta — The Missoula Mavericks dropped 6-0 and 7-1 decisions to the Lethbridge Elks in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday evening.

In the opener, the Elks scored twice in the first and four times in the fifth off of Missoula starter Zach Hangas.

The Mavericks banged out eight hits, but stranded six runners on the base paths. They were also guilty of two errors in the field.

Missoula lost the nightcap despite two hits by Brendan Hill.

The Mavs and Elks are scheduled to wrap up the three-game series Monday at noon.

Tags

Load comments