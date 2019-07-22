LETHBRIDGE, Alberta — The Missoula Mavericks dropped the final two games of a three-game series with the Lethbridge Elks late Sunday and Monday afternoon.

After losing the opening game of a doubleheader 6-0 Sunday evening, the Mavs fell 7-1 in the nightcap late Sunday night.

The Mavs managed just five hits in the loss, two by Brendan Hill. Parker Stevens took the loss on the hill, allowing six hits and all seven runs in 4 2/3 innings of work.

The Elks handed the Mavs an 8-4 setback Monday afternoon. Again, the Mavs managed just five hits. Dane Fraser doubled and drove in three runs.

Six pitchers shared the work on the mound for the Mavs. Stewart Long took the loss in relief, working two innings while allowing four hits and three runs.

The Mavericks close out the regular season Wednesday at Helena.

