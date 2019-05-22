MISSOULA — The Missoula AA Mavericks won their fifth consecutive game, picking up a 9-7 win over the Helena Senators on Wednesday.
Trailing 5-0, the Mavs blew open the game with an eight-run second inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. They added a run in the seventh inning and held off the Senators, who scored two runs against reliever Dylan Chalmers in the top of the ninth. Starting pitcher Parker Stevens got the win despite giving up five runs in two innings of work.
Missoula's Sam Bucy went 2 for 3 with a pair of triples, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dane Fraser, Drew Stensrud and Brendon Hill came up with two hits apiece. Stensrud, Hill, Beau King, Thomas Martin and Andrew Claussen had one RBI each.
Caden Sell paced Helena with two RBIs. Helena tallied 14 hits to Missoula's 13.
-Missoulian staff
