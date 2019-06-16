The Missoula Mavericks downed Mercedes Seattle 12-1 in the championship game of the Dwight Church American Legion baseball tournament Sunday in Lewiston, Idaho.
Details of the championship game were not available by presstime.
The Mavericks moved into the title game with a 20-6 win over the Spokane Canons earlier on Sunday. The first four batters in Missoula's lineup — Brendon Hill, Dane Fraser, Stewart Long and Tradd Richardson — combined for seven hits, nine runs scored and 11 RBIs. Dayton Bay added a pair of RBIs and three runs scored
Richardson picked up the win on the mound in the game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. He allowed four hits and two runs in three innings. After Bay ran into trouble in the fourth, Bridger Johnson finished the game on the mound.
