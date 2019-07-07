BILLINGS — The Missoula Osprey surrendered an early lead but soared back late and beat the Billings Mustangs 9-6 in 10 innings Sunday at Dehler Park.
Billings is now 0-4 in extra innings this season. Sunday's Pioneer League win was Missoula's first extra-inning game of the summer.
The Osprey (12-10) struck first on a three-run home run from third baseman Carson Maxwell in the second inning, and they carried the 3-0 lead into the fourth, where the Mustangs (8-14) tied it up. Billings went ahead 5-3 with a two-run fifth and led 6-4 after seven. Missoula plated two in the eighth to tie it up and finished with a three-run 10th.
Osprey right fielder Kevin Watson Jr. went 2 for 4 with two home runs and a walk, and both long balls came late. The first was a solo shot in the seventh inning, and the second was a two-run blast in the 10th. Watson has hit six homers this season.
Maxwell also went 2 for 4 and added a double on top of his first professional home run.
For the Mustangs, catcher James Free finished 3 for 4 with a double and a solo homer, also his first as a pro. First baseman Matt Lloyd was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.