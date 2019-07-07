Carson Maxwell

Missoula Osprey players celebrate a three-run home run by Carson Maxwell (24) in the second inning at Dehler Park on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

BILLINGS — The Missoula Osprey surrendered an early lead but soared back late and beat the Billings Mustangs 9-6 in 10 innings Sunday at Dehler Park.

Billings is now 0-4 in extra innings this season. Sunday's Pioneer League win was Missoula's first extra-inning game of the summer.

The Osprey (12-10) struck first on a three-run home run from third baseman Carson Maxwell in the second inning, and they carried the 3-0 lead into the fourth, where the Mustangs (8-14) tied it up. Billings went ahead 5-3 with a two-run fifth and led 6-4 after seven. Missoula plated two in the eighth to tie it up and finished with a three-run 10th.

Osprey right fielder Kevin Watson Jr. went 2 for 4 with two home runs and a walk, and both long balls came late. The first was a solo shot in the seventh inning, and the second was a two-run blast in the 10th. Watson has hit six homers this season.

Maxwell also went 2 for 4 and added a double on top of his first professional home run. 

For the Mustangs, catcher James Free finished 3 for 4 with a double and a solo homer, also his first as a pro. First baseman Matt Lloyd was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.

