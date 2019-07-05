HELENA — Sometimes it's just comfortable to be at home.
Just ask the Helena's AA Legion baseball team, which returned home Wednesday after two weeks away.
Rudy Barkley threw a five-inning perfect game Thursday to boost the Senators to a 12-0 win over the Eastside Crosscutters in their second game of the Keith Sell Tournament.
On Wednesday night, Helena started the tournament with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Bandits.
During the team's win on Independence Day, the Senators' offense didn't take long to display some fireworks behind Barkley, who struck out three.
After taking a 1-0 lead on an error, Cy Miller drove in two more runs with a single to right field. Later in the inning Ethan Keintz doubled home two more runs to take a 6-0 lead.
Helena extended its lead in the fourth inning on another error followed by an RBI walk by Keintz.
The Senators finished the scoring threat with two more runs in the top of the fifth.
Keintz was 1 for 3 with 3 RBIs, Ty McGurran was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Caden Sell was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Helena returns to Kindrick Field at 8 p.m. Friday to face Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.