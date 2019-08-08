American Legion Class A Northwest Region Baseball Tournament

Cody, Wyoming

Friday

Game 1: Layton (Utah) vs. Cheyenne (Wyoming), 10 a.m., first round

Game 2: Alpenrose Dairy (Oregon) vs. Burley (Idaho), 1 p.m., first round

Game 3: Wasilla (Alaska) vs. North Coos (Oregon), 4 p.m., first round

Game 4: Vauxhall (Alberta, Canada) vs. Cody Cubs (Wyoming), 7:30 p.m., first round

Saturday

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m., loser-out

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 10 a.m., loser-out

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m., loser-out

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., loser-out

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Monday

Game 12: TBD vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m., semifinals

Game 13: TBD vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m., semifinals

Tuesday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m., championship

Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 14, if necessary, immediately following Game 14

NOTES: Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. The tournament director will determine pairings for games 12 and 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only. ... If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye in Game 14.

