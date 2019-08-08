American Legion Class A Northwest Region Baseball Tournament
Cody, Wyoming
Friday
Game 1: Layton (Utah) vs. Cheyenne (Wyoming), 10 a.m., first round
Game 2: Alpenrose Dairy (Oregon) vs. Burley (Idaho), 1 p.m., first round
Game 3: Wasilla (Alaska) vs. North Coos (Oregon), 4 p.m., first round
Game 4: Vauxhall (Alberta, Canada) vs. Cody Cubs (Wyoming), 7:30 p.m., first round
Saturday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m., loser-out
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 10 a.m., loser-out
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m., loser-out
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., loser-out
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.
Monday
Game 12: TBD vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m., semifinals
Game 13: TBD vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m., semifinals
Tuesday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 12 p.m., championship
Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 14, if necessary, immediately following Game 14
NOTES: Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. The tournament director will determine pairings for games 12 and 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only. ... If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye in Game 14.
