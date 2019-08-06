Northwest Region American Legion Baseball Tournament

Lewiston, Idaho

Wednesday

Game 1: Juneau, Alaska vs. Medford, Oregon

Game 2: Bozeman vs. Bellevue, Washington

Game 3: Casper, Wyoming vs. Idaho Falls

Game 4: Kennewick, Washington vs. Lewiston, Idaho

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 12: Game 11 loser vs. Game 9 winner

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Sunday

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. Game 12 winner, championship

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary

