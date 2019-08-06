Northwest Region American Legion Baseball Tournament
Lewiston, Idaho
Wednesday
Game 1: Juneau, Alaska vs. Medford, Oregon
Game 2: Bozeman vs. Bellevue, Washington
Game 3: Casper, Wyoming vs. Idaho Falls
Game 4: Kennewick, Washington vs. Lewiston, Idaho
Thursday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner
Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Saturday
Game 12: Game 11 loser vs. Game 9 winner
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Sunday
Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. Game 12 winner, championship
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary
