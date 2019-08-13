American Legion baseball
Class A All-State and All-Conference selections
Eastern District
All-State: Jess Bellows, Miles City; Cash Golden, Laurel; Deklan Harper, Laurel; Pacyn Partridge, Glendive; Connor Polkowske, Laurel.
All-conference: Jess Bellows, Miles City; Andrew Brester, Billings Cardinals; Jace Buchanan, Billings Cardinals; Richie Cortese, Laurel; Owen Ducette, Billings Blue Jays; Matt Dufner, Glendive; Cash Golden, Laurel; Deklan Harper, Laurel; Max Keller, Billings Blue Jays; Dylan Nieskins, Glasgow; Pacyn Partridge, Glendive; Connor Polkowske, Laurel; Clay Prell, Miles City; Trent Reinhardt, Glendive; Lance Schaff, Billings Blue Jays; Jayden Venable, Miles City; Darrin Wersal, Glasgow; Carson West, Laurel; Jessen West, Billings Blue Jays.
Northern District
All-state: Ethan Smith, Lethbridge; Ben Kolar, Lewiston; Ethan Roberts, Havre; Jake Clinton, Lewistown; Johnny Vulcano, Vauxhall.
All-Conference: C, Cody Henderson, Lewistown; INF, Ty Schaffer, Fort Macleod; INF, Brad Forrestt, Lethbridge; INF, Johnny Vuulcano, Vauxhall; INF, Jake Clinton, Lewistown; OF, Carson Becker, Vauxhall; OF, Dallas Cummins, Vauxhall; OF, Ethan Roberts, Havre; P, Ethan Smith, Lethbridge; P, Ben Kolar, Lewistown; P, Kennedy McKay, Havre; U, Kyler Crabree, Tri County.
Southern District
All-state: Easton Page, Belgrade; Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; Hunter Johnson, Gallatin Valley; Michael Nehring, Gallatin Valley; Ryan Wahl, Butte.
All-conference: C, Hunter Johnson, Gallatin Valley; 1B, Ben Jones, Dillon; 2B, Pete Gibson, Dillon; 3B, Michael Nehring, Gallatin Valley; SS, Ryan Wahl, Butte; SS, Hunter Wentworth, Dillon; UTL, Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; OF, Matt Burton, Helena; OF, Michael Hupp, Dillon; OF, Connor Johnson, Gallatin Valley; OF, Easton Page, Belgrade; P, Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; P, Michael Jones, Gallatin Valley; P, Cody Richards, Belgrade; P, Ryan Wahl, Butte.
Western District
All-state: Tyler Davis, Bitterroot Red Sox; Coby Clark Dickenson, Glacier; Tucker Jones, Bitterroot Red Sox; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs.
All-conference: Tyler Davis, Bitterroot Red Sox; Coby Clark Dickenson, Glacier; Eric Dolence, Mission Valley; Bryson Fischer, Bitterroot Red Sox; Tucker Jones, Bitterroot Red Sox; Danny Kernan, Kalispell; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula; Forrest Kobelt, Glacier; Carson Meggison, Cranbrook; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Jack Schwaiger, Glacier; Jake Scully, Bitterroot; Tripp Zhang, Libby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.