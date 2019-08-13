American Legion baseball

Class A All-State and All-Conference selections

Eastern District

All-State: Jess Bellows, Miles City; Cash Golden, Laurel; Deklan Harper, Laurel; Pacyn Partridge, Glendive; Connor Polkowske, Laurel.

All-conference: Jess Bellows, Miles City; Andrew Brester, Billings Cardinals; Jace Buchanan, Billings Cardinals; Richie Cortese, Laurel; Owen Ducette, Billings Blue Jays; Matt Dufner, Glendive; Cash Golden, Laurel; Deklan Harper, Laurel; Max Keller, Billings Blue Jays; Dylan Nieskins, Glasgow; Pacyn Partridge, Glendive; Connor Polkowske, Laurel; Clay Prell, Miles City; Trent Reinhardt, Glendive; Lance Schaff, Billings Blue Jays; Jayden Venable, Miles City; Darrin Wersal, Glasgow; Carson West, Laurel; Jessen West, Billings Blue Jays.

Northern District

All-state: Ethan Smith, Lethbridge; Ben Kolar, Lewiston; Ethan Roberts, Havre; Jake Clinton, Lewistown; Johnny Vulcano, Vauxhall.

All-Conference: C, Cody Henderson, Lewistown; INF, Ty Schaffer, Fort Macleod; INF, Brad Forrestt, Lethbridge; INF, Johnny Vuulcano, Vauxhall; INF, Jake Clinton, Lewistown; OF, Carson Becker, Vauxhall; OF, Dallas Cummins, Vauxhall; OF, Ethan Roberts, Havre; P, Ethan Smith, Lethbridge; P, Ben Kolar, Lewistown; P, Kennedy McKay, Havre; U, Kyler Crabree, Tri County.

Southern District

All-state: Easton Page, Belgrade; Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; Hunter Johnson, Gallatin Valley; Michael Nehring, Gallatin Valley; Ryan Wahl, Butte.

All-conference: C, Hunter Johnson, Gallatin Valley; 1B, Ben Jones, Dillon; 2B, Pete Gibson, Dillon; 3B, Michael Nehring, Gallatin Valley; SS, Ryan Wahl, Butte; SS, Hunter Wentworth, Dillon; UTL, Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; OF, Matt Burton, Helena; OF, Michael Hupp, Dillon; OF, Connor Johnson, Gallatin Valley; OF, Easton Page, Belgrade; P, Jace Fitzgerald, Dillon; P, Michael Jones, Gallatin Valley; P, Cody Richards, Belgrade; P, Ryan Wahl, Butte.

Western District

All-state: Tyler Davis, Bitterroot Red Sox; Coby Clark Dickenson, Glacier; Tucker Jones, Bitterroot Red Sox; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs.

All-conference: Tyler Davis, Bitterroot Red Sox; Coby Clark Dickenson, Glacier; Eric Dolence, Mission Valley; Bryson Fischer, Bitterroot Red Sox; Tucker Jones, Bitterroot Red Sox; Danny Kernan, Kalispell; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula; Forrest Kobelt, Glacier; Carson Meggison, Cranbrook; Brendan Schneiter, Bitterroot Bucs; Jack Schwaiger, Glacier; Jake Scully, Bitterroot; Tripp Zhang, Libby.

