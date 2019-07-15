American Legion baseball
Eastern A District tournament
Thomson Park, Laurel
Thursday
Game 1: #3 Glendive Blue Devils vs. #6 Billings Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Game 2: #2 Billings Blue Jays vs. #7 Malta Royals, 1 p.m.
Game 3: #4 Miles City Mavericks vs. #5 Glasgow Reds, 5 p.m.
Game 4: #1 Laurel Dodgers vs. #8 Wolf Point Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 5, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 10 a.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m., championship
Monday
Game 15: Championship (if necessary), TBD
