Goldsmith Gallery Tournament
Pool A: Billings Royals, Colorado Lightning, Great Falls, Jackson (Wyo.), Williston (N.D.)
Pool B: Billings Scarlets, Colorado Demons, Idaho Falls, Laurel, Rapid City (S.D.), Shadle Park (Wash.)
Wednesday
Scarlets vs. Laurel, 10 a.m., Laurel Field
Royals vs. Chargers, 12:30 p.m., Laurel
Lightning vs. Great Falls, 3 p.m., Laurel
Demons vs. Rapid City, 3 p.m., Pirtz Field
Jackson vs. Williston, 5:30 p.m., Laurel
Demons vs. Idaho Falls, 5:30 p.m., Pirtz
Shadle Park vs. Laurel, 8 p.m., Laurel
Lightning vs. Royals, 8 p.m., Pirtz
Thursday
Demons vs. Dodgers, 10 a.m., Laurel
Jackson vs. Great Falls, 10 a.m., Pirtz
Shadle Park vs. Scarlets, 12:30 p.m., Laurel
Williston vs. Great Falls, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz
Shadle Park vs. Idaho Falls, 3 p.m., Laurel
Williston vs. Lightning, 3 p.m., Pirtz
Rapid City vs. Idaho Falls, 5:30 p.m., Laurel
Jackson vs. Royals, 5:30 p.m., Pirtz
Rapid City vs. Laurel, 8 p.m., Laurel
Scarlets vs. Demons, 8 p.m., Pirtz
Friday
Lightning vs. Giants, 10 a.m., Laurel
Williston vs. Royals, 10 a.m., Pirtz
Rapid City vs. Shadle Park, 12:30 p.m., Laurel
Scarlets vs. Idaho Falls, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz
G1: Pool A seed #1 vs. Pool B seed #4, 5 p.m., Dehler Park
G2: Pool B seed #1 vs. Pool A seed #4, 8 p.m., Dehler
G3: Pool A seed #2 vs. Pool B seed #3, 5 p.m., Pirtz
G4: Pool B seed #2 vs. Pool A seed #3, 8 p.m., Pirtz
#2 vs. #3 (Round Robin), 5 p.m., Laurel
#1 vs. #3 (Round Robin), 8 p.m., Laurel
Saturday
Loser G1 vs. Loser G4, 11 a.m., Dehler
#1 vs. #2 (Round Robin), 11 a.m., Pirtz
Loser G2 vs. Loser G3, 2 p.m., Dehler
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G4, 5 p.m., Dehler
G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 8 p.m., Dehler
Sunday
Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 11 a.m., Dehler
Consolation: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 11 a.m., Pirtz
