Goldsmith Gallery Tournament

Pool A: Billings Royals, Colorado Lightning, Great Falls, Jackson (Wyo.), Williston (N.D.)

Pool B: Billings Scarlets, Colorado Demons, Idaho Falls, Laurel, Rapid City (S.D.), Shadle Park (Wash.)

Wednesday

Scarlets vs. Laurel, 10 a.m., Laurel Field

Royals vs. Chargers, 12:30 p.m., Laurel

Lightning vs. Great Falls, 3 p.m., Laurel

Demons vs. Rapid City, 3 p.m., Pirtz Field

Jackson vs. Williston, 5:30 p.m., Laurel

Demons vs. Idaho Falls, 5:30 p.m., Pirtz

Shadle Park vs. Laurel, 8 p.m., Laurel

Lightning vs. Royals, 8 p.m., Pirtz

Thursday

Demons vs. Dodgers, 10 a.m., Laurel

Jackson vs. Great Falls, 10 a.m., Pirtz

Shadle Park vs. Scarlets, 12:30 p.m., Laurel

Williston vs. Great Falls, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz

Shadle Park vs. Idaho Falls, 3 p.m., Laurel

Williston vs. Lightning, 3 p.m., Pirtz

Rapid City vs. Idaho Falls, 5:30 p.m., Laurel

Jackson vs. Royals, 5:30 p.m., Pirtz

Rapid City vs. Laurel, 8 p.m., Laurel

Scarlets vs. Demons, 8 p.m., Pirtz

Friday

Lightning vs. Giants, 10 a.m., Laurel

Williston vs. Royals, 10 a.m., Pirtz

Rapid City vs. Shadle Park, 12:30 p.m., Laurel

Scarlets vs. Idaho Falls, 12:30 p.m., Pirtz

G1: Pool A seed #1 vs. Pool B seed #4, 5 p.m., Dehler Park

G2: Pool B seed #1 vs. Pool A seed #4, 8 p.m., Dehler

G3: Pool A seed #2 vs. Pool B seed #3, 5 p.m., Pirtz

G4: Pool B seed #2 vs. Pool A seed #3, 8 p.m., Pirtz

#2 vs. #3 (Round Robin), 5 p.m., Laurel

#1 vs. #3 (Round Robin), 8 p.m., Laurel

Saturday

Loser G1 vs. Loser G4, 11 a.m., Dehler

#1 vs. #2 (Round Robin), 11 a.m., Pirtz

Loser G2 vs. Loser G3, 2 p.m., Dehler

G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G4, 5 p.m., Dehler

G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 8 p.m., Dehler

Sunday

Championship: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 11 a.m., Dehler

Consolation: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 11 a.m., Pirtz

