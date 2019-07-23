American Legion
Class A state tournament
at Florence
Saturday
Game 1: Dillon Cubs vs. Vauxhall Spurs, 9:30 a.m., first round
Game 2: Gallatin Valley Outlaws vs. Lewistown Red Birds, noon, first round
Game 3: Miles City Mavericks vs. Mission Valley Mariners, 2:30 p.m., first round
Game 4: Laurel Dodgers vs. Bitterroot Bucs, 5:30 p.m., first round
Sunday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon, loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Monday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11:30 a.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 2:30 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Tuesday
Game 12: TBD vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 13: TBD vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, championship (if necessary), 45 minutes after Game 14
Notes: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless necessary; If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye for Game 14.
