American Legion

Class AA state tournament

at Billings

Saturday

Game 1: No. 3 Kalispell vs. No. 6 Helena, 10 a.m., first round

Game 2: No. 1 Missoula vs. No. 8 Great Falls, 1 p.m., first round

Game 3: No. 2 Bozeman vs. No. 7 Billings Scarlets, 4 p.m., first round

Game 4: No. 4 Lethbridge vs. No. 5 Billings Royals, 7 p.m., first round

Sunday

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m., loser-out

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m., loser-out

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Monday

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m., loser-out

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., loser-out

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m., undefeated quarterfinal

Tuesday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m., semifinal

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m., semifinal

Wednesday

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m., championship

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, championship (if necessary), 45 minutes after Game 14

Notes: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless necessary; If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye for Game 14.

