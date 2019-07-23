American Legion
Class AA state tournament
at Billings
Saturday
Game 1: No. 3 Kalispell vs. No. 6 Helena, 10 a.m., first round
Game 2: No. 1 Missoula vs. No. 8 Great Falls, 1 p.m., first round
Game 3: No. 2 Bozeman vs. No. 7 Billings Scarlets, 4 p.m., first round
Game 4: No. 4 Lethbridge vs. No. 5 Billings Royals, 7 p.m., first round
Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m., loser-out
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m., loser-out
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Monday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m., loser-out
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m., loser-out
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m., undefeated quarterfinal
Tuesday
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m., semifinal
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m., semifinal
Wednesday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m., championship
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, championship (if necessary), 45 minutes after Game 14
Notes: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless necessary; If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye for Game 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.