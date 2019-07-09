LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Canada — Tucker Smith nearly pitched a complete game shutout in the Billings Royals' 3-0 American Legion baseball win over the Lethbridge Elks on Tuesday.
Smith allowed three hits, issued three walks, hit a batter and struck out four on 75 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Royals scored twice. They added their final run in the sixth.
Billings' Brenden Concepcion went 1 for 3 with a walk, Eli McCoy went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored and Hayden Yarbrough was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
