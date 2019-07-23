Mount Jumbo 10-11 champs

The Mount Jumbo Little League 10-11 team took top honors in the state tournament last weekend in Billings.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MOUNT JUMBO LITTLE LEAGUE

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mount Jumbo 10-11 baseball team took top honors in the Montana Little League State Tournament last weekend in Billings.

Members of the team include Caleb Hood, Odin Berryman, Korbin Plenger, Rowan Miculka, Ethan Paugh, Caiden Caselton, Devin Leary, Kieran Cooney, Jackson Surber, Chase Nicklay, Simon Wilson and Owen Felton. The coaches were BJ Leary, Brody Cooney and Harley Paugh.

Mount Sentinel's 10-11 team took second place.

Also last weekend, District 2 Championships were in Frenchtown. Mt. Jumbo's two older teams both took first place.

This coming weekend, the Mount Jumbo 9-10 and 11-12 teams will play for a state title in Billings. The 11-12 team is vying for a chance to go to San Bernardino, California, to compete in regionals.

Bill Speltz

Bill Speltz is in his 13th year as Missoulian Sunday Sports Columnist. He also serves in an editor role. Email him at bill.speltz@406mtsports.com.

Load comments