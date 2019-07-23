MISSOULA — The Missoula Mount Jumbo 10-11 baseball team took top honors in the Montana Little League State Tournament last weekend in Billings.
Members of the team include Caleb Hood, Odin Berryman, Korbin Plenger, Rowan Miculka, Ethan Paugh, Caiden Caselton, Devin Leary, Kieran Cooney, Jackson Surber, Chase Nicklay, Simon Wilson and Owen Felton. The coaches were BJ Leary, Brody Cooney and Harley Paugh.
Mount Sentinel's 10-11 team took second place.
Also last weekend, District 2 Championships were in Frenchtown. Mt. Jumbo's two older teams both took first place.
This coming weekend, the Mount Jumbo 9-10 and 11-12 teams will play for a state title in Billings. The 11-12 team is vying for a chance to go to San Bernardino, California, to compete in regionals.
Bill Speltz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.