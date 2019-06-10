The Arizona Diamondbacks and Missoula Osprey announced the newest members of the 2019 roster to go along with the veteran leadership that was announced on Sunday.
Among the newest talents are 2019 draft picks Denson Hull, Dustin Lacaze, Carson Maxwell, Josh McMinn, and Tyler Poulin. Although some of the newly announced players are new to the Osprey, they are no strangers to the Diamondbacks’ system, as Axel Andueza, Liover Peguero, Jose Reyes, Luvin Valbuena, and Kevin Watson have all moved up the ladder to the Pioneer League. Free agent pickups like Tristen Carranza, Kevin Lachance, Nick Marchese, Chris Williams, and Patrick McGuff will only add to a varied and experienced team.
