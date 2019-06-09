The Arizona Diamondbacks and Missoula Osprey announced the first additions to the Missoula Osprey roster on Sunday and experience is the name of the game.
Twelve former Osprey highlighted by first baseman Francis Martinez, infielder Cesar Garcia, starting pitchers Wilfry Cruz and Edgar Martinez, and relievers Ezquiel De La Cruz and Liu Fuenmayor will be wearing Osprey uniforms when workouts begin on Tuesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Rounding out the returnees will be pitchers Mailon Arroyo, Landon Whitson, Pedro Zorrilla, and Oliver Rosario, catcher Douglas Lanza, and 2018 everyday outfielder David Sanchez. In all, the 12 players have a combined 24 seasons of experience in the Arizona Diamondbacks system at the Arizona Rookie League affiliate or higher levels.
The Diamondbacks and Osprey will be announcing more roster additions, including some of this year’s draftees, on Monday as they become official.
