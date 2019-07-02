BILLINGS — Miguel Medrano threw five shutout innings and Matt Lloyd hit his third home run of the season to help the Billings Mustangs to a 5-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers Tuesday night at Dehler Park.
It’s the third consecutive win for the Mustangs, a season-high.
The Mustangs broke free from a scoreless game when they scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lloyd started it with a homer to left, and James Free followed with a bases-loaded triple. Quincy McAfee completed the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
Making his fourth start, Medrano (1-0) allowed just one hit, struck out five, and walked none in lowering his season ERA to 1.50. It’s the second time he’s gone five innings without giving up a run. He also went five innings in his first start, allowing a hit and no runs against Idaho Falls.
Johnnie Schneider threw two innings and gave up an unearned run, and Manuel Cachutt and Francis Peguero threw an inning each. The four Mustangs pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, four hits and no walks.
Lloyed finished 2-for-4 while Reniel Ozuna went 2-for-2 with a double for the Mustangs (6-11). Lency Delgado had two hits for the Voyagers (5-10).
The teams pack up and continue their series in Great Falls, where they’ll play three games. Wednesday’s start is scheduled for 7 p.m.
