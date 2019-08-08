BILLINGS — Quin Cotton doubled and homered in his first two at-bats, and starting pitcher Noah Davis turned in another good outing as the Billings Mustangs returned from the all-star break with a 4-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes Thursday night in front of 2,815 fans at Dehler Park.

The entire league was off for four days for the Pioneer League/Northwest League All-Star game, and the Mustangs (7-3, 22-26) picked up where they left off by continuing their strong start to the second half.

Davis, making his third start for the Mustangs, went four innings for the third time and allowed one run. In 12 innings, Davis has given up two runs, both earned, for a 1.50 ERA.

Ian Koch (1-0) picked up the win with 3 1/3 innings of relief, giving up six hits but just one run. Francis Peguero struck out five over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his third save.

Cotton doubled to lead off the Mustangs’ first and scored on Reniel Ozuna’s RBI groundout for a 1-0- lead, and he hit a two-run homer in the second to put the Mustangs ahead 3-0. James Free went 2 for 3 and Victor Ruiz was 3 for 4.

Carlos Rodriguez went 4 for 5 and scored two runs for the Vibes (4-6, 21-27).

The teams resume their series Friday night with a 6:35 start at Dehler.