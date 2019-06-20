BILLINGS — Nick Lodolo had 25 pitches or one inning, whichever came first, to show his stuff.

The Cincinnati Reds’ top draft pick needed less than half his available pitches.

The long and lean left-hander threw 11 pitches – nine for strikes – in his professional debut for the Billings Mustangs Thursday night at Dehler Park.

But he was overshadowed by the pitching of Omar Conoropo and the clutch hitting of Victor Ruiz.

Conoropo threw five strong innings of relief and Ruiz delivered a two-RBI double in the Mustangs' 2-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers. The game was shortened to six innings by rain.

Conoropo and Lodolo allowed just one hit apiece.

It was the first win of the season for Billings, which closed out a six-game homestand. The Mustangs play their next six on the road, starting at Idaho Falls on Friday. Billings returns home on June 27 against Missoula.

“Nasty,” said Mustangs’ manager Bryan LaHair of Lodolo’s pitches. “He threw for strikes and attacked the hitters.”

Lodolo’s first professional pitch was a 94 mile an hour fastball. After giving up a leadoff single to Camilo Quinteiro, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft struck out the next two Voyagers. Quinteiro was thrown out stealing by Billings’ catcher Eric Yang.

LaHair said Lodolo’s workload will be adjust as the season progresses.

“He hasn’t thrown in about a month,” LaHair said. “He’s still adjusting to being part of a five-man rotation.”

Conoropo struck out four and walked one to earn his first win of the season. He allowed just one baserunner to reach third base. The five innings is the longest relief appearance by a Mustang relief pitcher this season.

“Omar was lights out,” said LaHair. “He kept them off balance. He was mixing his pitches well.”

Billings scored all the runs it would need in the bottom of the fifth as Ruiz lashed a double to the right-center field gap to score Leonardo Seminati and Quincy McAfee.

“We had an opportunity earlier (third inning) and didn’t get it done,” LaHair said. “We were able to come through with the double and get some RBIs.

“We’ve been battling in every game. That’s all I can ask.”

McAfee, the shortstop, made a nice over-the-shoulder grab behind second base in the fourth inning, while Quincy Cotton had a diving catch in center field in the sixth.

It was LaHair’s first win as a manager.

“It’s beautiful,” he said with a smile. “But it’s not about me. It’s about our guys getting better. Every win feels great, but it’s nice to get the first one.”