IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs game against Idaho Falls scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday at Melaleuca Field. The teams will play two, seven-inning games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Following Saturday's game against the Chukars, the Mustangs will have four days off because of the All-Star break. Billings returns to Dehler Park on Aug. 8 against the Rocky Mountain Vibe.

