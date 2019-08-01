IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs game against Idaho Falls scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday at Melaleuca Field. The teams will play two, seven-inning games starting at 4:30 p.m.
Following Saturday's game against the Chukars, the Mustangs will have four days off because of the All-Star break. Billings returns to Dehler Park on Aug. 8 against the Rocky Mountain Vibe.
