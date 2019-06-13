BILLINGS — There is a theme of newness among the Billings Mustangs this season. To go along with the recently updated scoreboard at Dehler Park, the Mustangs begin the 2019 Pioneer League season with a new manager as well as a new — or at least, different — schedule.
The Mustangs begin their season at 6:35 p.m. (new start times!) Friday against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park. Here are some things to know about the team as the Mustangs get set to open their 67th season and 46th as an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds:
LaHair takes over
Bryan LaHair, last season’s hitting coach, was appointed manager of the Mustangs last month. Ray Martinez was slated to return for his fourth season at the helm, but opted to take a leave of absence to deal with family matters.
LaHair was managing Cincinnati minor-leaguers during extended spring training when the Reds interviewed him for the Mustangs’ managerial job, he said.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said LaHair Thursday before the Mustangs rushed to get in their first workout before an afternoon storm hit. “I’m a straight shooter. I think it’s important to be a good communicator, to respect each other, respect the game and be a good teammate.”
In another coaching change, pitching coach Derrin Ebert returns to the Mustangs, while pitching coach Chris Booker was assigned from Billings to Greeneville. Ebert, who is also known for his role in the movie "Moneyball," was with the Mustangs for the 2014-15 seasons and was originally assigned to Greeneville this season. He was on the Reds’ major league staff last year.
LaHair, who was a National League All-Star in 2012, will be managing a Mustangs team that has a different look than those of the past. Friday night’s opening night roster has just three 2019 draft picks: eighth-rounder Quin Cotton (outfield, Grand Canyon University), ninth-rounder TJ Hopkins (outfield, South Carolina), and infielder Quincy McAfee, who was picked in the 26th round out of Pepperdine.
Mustangs general manager Gary Roller said the Reds have instituted a policy that new signees must report to the organization’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona, for a week before being assigned to a team, so the Mustangs’ roster could see a lot of flux in the early going.
Sixteen of the 29 players on the initial roster either finished 2018 with the Mustangs or the Greeneville Reds, Cincinnati’s other short-season rookie-level team. LaHair said that should help the team have some continuity in the early going.
“This is really a great group of guys,” LaHair said. “They’re hard workers, they’ve earned the chance to be here.”
One first-rounder
One interesting name on the roster is right-hander Nick Travieso, who was selected in the first round of the 2012 draft. He was selected 14th overall by the Reds that year as a high school pitcher out of Florida, but the 25-year-old hasn’t thrown in a game since 2016 due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had reached the AA level before the injury, and in five minor league seasons had compiled a 33-24 record with a 4.16 ERA. He’ll be in Billings on a rehab assignment, so LaHair wasn’t sure how long Travieso will be with the Mustangs.
“He’s fully ready,” LaHair said. “When he gets the call to go in, he’ll be ready.”
Getting the ball
Right-hander Carlos Carreno will be the opening night starter for the Mustangs. After two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, where he pitched well, Carreno, a free-agent signing in 2015 out of Venezuela, spent last season with the Arizona League Reds and in 10 starts was 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA.
Initially joining Carreno in the Mustangs rotation are right-hander Miguel Medrano (2-4, 5.50 at Greeneville), right-hander Ricky Karcher (0-3, 8.33 at Greeneville) and right-hander Justin McGregor (2-1, 7.23 between Greeneville and Billings).
Feel those Vibes
When the Helena franchise was moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, it created quite a domino effect around the league. First of all, it required division realignment, so Idaho Falls moved from the South Division to the North, joining Billings, Missoula and Great Falls. The new Colorado Springs team, which is called the Rocky Mountain Vibe, joined Orem, Ogden and Grand Junction in the South.
The realignment also led to an experimentation with the schedule. Teams will no longer play all the other teams in the other division. For example, the Mustangs this season will play only Rocky Mountain and Grand Junction; they won’t play Orem or Ogden.
The reason, of course, is to cut down on travel, and Roller said the league could return to it traditional schedule after this season. The Mustangs will make a their Colorado trip in July, while Grand Junction and Rocky Mountain visit Billings in August.
