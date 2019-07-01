BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs followed up Saturday's 15-8 win over Missoula with a 9-7 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Monday night at Dehler Park.
Monday's Pioneer League win marked the first time this season the Mustangs (5-11) won consecutive games.
Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds' top pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, kept his ERA at 0.00 with two scoreless innings on Monday. The left-hander allowed one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in his third professional start. He's up to 4.1 innings pitched this season.
The Mustangs scored one run in the second inning, four in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead, and they led 8-1 through six. The Voyagers (5-9) plated five runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, while Billings tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh.
Mustangs designated hitter Edwin Yon and third baseman Victor Ruiz each went 3-for-5 with a double, catcher Eric Yang was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, TJ Hopkins went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs and second baseman Jonathan Willems was 2-for-4 with a walk.
Lefty Jerry D'Andrea struck out three in a scoreless ninth and earned his first save of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.