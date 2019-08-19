IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Billings Mustangs won their four-game road series against the Idaho Falls Chukars with a 4-2 win on Monday night.
At 30-29 overall, the Mustangs are back over .500 for just the second time this season. Their 9-4 win over Idaho Falls on Saturday gave them a winning overall record for the first time in 57 games. Billings has won seven of its last eight games and is 15-6 in the second half, good for three games ahead of Missoula in the Pioneer League North standings.
On Monday, the Mustangs scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. The Chukars (6-15, 27-31), who won the North's first half title, scored one in the sixth and one in the ninth. They also put runners on second and third with one out in the final frame, but Billings right-hander Jake Stevenson struck out the next two batters to record his fifth save of the season.
Mustangs righty Noah Davis started on the mound and didn't allow a run. He allowed two hits, issued one walk and struck out eight.
At the plate for Billings, second baseman Jonathan Willems went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and a walk, while first baseman Leonardo Seminati was 2 for 4 with a double and third baseman Reniel Ozuna was 2 for 3 with a walk.
