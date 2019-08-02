IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Edwin Yon hit two home runs and the Billings Mustangs scored at least one run in every inning for a 9-1 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars Friday night in the first game of a Pioneer League doubleheader.
Idaho Falls (2-6, 22-22) won the second game 3-0. Chukars pitcher Nathan Webb pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 10.
The loss stopped a five-game win streak for Billings (6-2, 21-24), its longest of the season.
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
Yon's home runs were two of four for Billings. Leonardo Seminati and James Free also homered. Free's was a three-run blast in the fifth inning.
T.J. Hopkins had a pair of doubles to run his hit streak to 10 games. He finished with three RBIs.
Carlos Carreno pitched five shut out innings for the Mustangs for his third win of the season.
Juan Carlos Negret homered for the Chukars in the second game. Cash Case was 2 for 2 for Billings. It was the second time the Mustangs have been shut out this season.
Following Saturday's game, Billings will have four days off for the All-Star break. The Mustangs return home on Thursday, Aug. 8 to start a four-game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibe.
