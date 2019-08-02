Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 4000Marquez 2b 2110
Hopkins rf 4133McConnell dh 3000
Ruiz 3b 4110Dungan ss 2010
Yang dh 1000Emodi c 3011
Free c 3123Negret rf 3000
Willems 2b 4000Henry cf 2000
Seminati 1b 4111Rodrgez lf 3000
Yon lf 3332Nacero 3b 2010
Reyes ss 4210Pineda 1b 2000
 0000 0000
 0000 0000
 0000 0000
 0000 0000
Billings111 212 
Idaho Falls000 001 

DP: Billings 1, Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 6, Idaho Falls 4. 2B: Hopkins 2. HR: Yon 2, Seminati, Free. SB: Hopkins. CS: Marquez. SF: Free.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billlings        
Carreno W, 3-4   530033
Nino   211115
   000000
   000000
   000000
   000000
Idaho Falls      
Watts L, 0-3   3.255424
Johnson  3.164405
   000000
   000000
   000000
   000000

HBP: Yang 2 (by Watts, by Johnson). WP: Watts 2, Johnson. T: 2:13. 

