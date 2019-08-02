Billings 9, Idaho Falls 1
|Billings
|Idaho Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hopkins rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|McConnell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dungan ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Yang dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emodi c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Free c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Negret rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henry cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seminati 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rodrgez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yon lf
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Nacero 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Pineda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Billings
|111
|212
|1
|—
|9
|Idaho Falls
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
DP: Billings 1, Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 6, Idaho Falls 4. 2B: Hopkins 2. HR: Yon 2, Seminati, Free. SB: Hopkins. CS: Marquez. SF: Free.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billlings
|Carreno W, 3-4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Nino
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho Falls
|Watts L, 0-3
|3.2
|5
|5
|4
|2
|4
|Johnson
|3.1
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP: Yang 2 (by Watts, by Johnson). WP: Watts 2, Johnson. T: 2:13.
