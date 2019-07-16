GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs gave the Grand Junction Rockies a major scare but fell one run short Tuesday night.

Grand Junction (16-14) won the Pioneer League game 8-7 despite allowing six runs to Billings (12-18) in the top of the ninth inning.

The Rockies scored twice in both the first and fourth innings to go ahead 4-0. Their lead ballooned to 5-0 in the fifth and 8-1 through six.

A walk, two singles and another walk cut Grand Junction's lead to 8-2 with no outs in the ninth. The next batter, left fielder Cash Case (1 for 4), blasted a grand slam to shrunk Billings' deficit to 8-6. 

The batter behind Case, right fielder Nate Scantlin (2 for 4), hit a triple and scored on a one-out wild pitch, but the Mustangs' magic ended there.

Billings catcher Eric Yang went 1 for 2 with two walks, and shortstop Reyny Reyes was 2 for 4. 

Rockies starting pitcher Mike Ruff pitched four scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and six strikeouts. At the plate, shortstop Julio Carreras went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and a walk, and left fielder Colin Simpson was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. 

Tags

Load comments