GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs recorded their largest comeback win of the season after defeating the Grand Junction Rockies 6-4 in Pioneer League baseball on Sunday.
Grand Junction led 4-1 through four innings of play before the Mustangs overcame the three-run deficit in the opening game of a four-game series at Suplizio Field.
Frainger Aranguren earned the win for Billings, improving to 2-0 with 2.2 inning sof scoreless relief. Manuel Cachutt and Jake Stevenson also provided key relief work for Billings as the three combined to shut out the Rockies for five innings.
The Mustangs rallied for three runs in the fifth to knot the score at 4-4. Reyny Reyes led off with a single that began a run of three consecutive hits to start the inning. Nate Scantlin and TJ Hopkins would both hit RBI singles during the spurt. Hopkins finished with a 2-for-4 performance, including a triple, and drove in a run.
Billings scored the tie-breaking and game-winning run in the sixth by capitalizing on a walk and an error.
Billings will meet the Rockies (14-14) on Monday with first pitch at 6:40 p.m.
With their win on Sunday, the Mustangs (12-16) moved back into the win column after four Rocky Mountain pitchers combined to shut out Billings on seven hits in a 4-0 loss late Saturday night in front of 6,518 fans at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The loss wrapped up a four-game series with the Vibe.
After losing the first two games of the series, the Vibe took the last two, and allowed just two runs over the final 21 innings of the four-game set. It was the first time this season the Mustangs had been shut out.
Brady Schanuel (2-1) threw three innings of relief to get the win, while Wuilder Rodriguez also threw three shutout innings. The Vibe’s quartet struck out 12 Mustangs batters and walked two.
The Vibe stole their first run. On a 3-2 pitch in the bottom of the third, Luis Avila swiped second base and Nick Egnatuk raced home as Ernesto Martinez struck out.
Rocky Mountain tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Jess Williams solo home run and a sacrifice fly from Bryan Torres.
After a lightning delay halted things for nearly 30 minutes in the bottom of the seventh, the Vibe added another run when play resumed on an Antonio Pinero RBI double.
