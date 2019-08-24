BILLINGS — TJ Hopkins’ double to right field scored Quin Cotton with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as the Billings Mustangs scored twice to beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 6-5 Saturday night in front of 3,421 fans at Dehler Park.
Kember Nacero put Idaho Falls up 5-4 with an RBI single in the top half of the inning, but the Mustangs responded in the bottom half with Reniel Ozuna’s RBI single and Hopkins’ game-winning double.
The comeback kept the Mustangs (19-7, 34-30) 3 ½ games ahead of the Missoula Osprey for the North Division lead. Missoula won in Great Falls 7-5 Saturday night.
Jake Stevenson (1-0) allowed one unearned run on two hits in two innings to pick up the win. Joe Lienhard (1-1) threw three shutout innings before giving up the deciding runs in the 10th.
Leonardo Seminati went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Mustangs.
Clay Dungan was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Chukars (7-19, 28-35).
The teams close their four-game series Sunday with a 1:05 start time at Dehler Park. The Mustangs are off Monday heading into a key three-game series with Osprey starting Tuesday in Missoula. Billings and Missoula play seven times over the course of the second half’s final 11 games.
