BILLINGS — For the second time this season, the Billings Mustangs blanked the Great Falls Voyagers.
The Mustangs' 3-0 Pioneer League win Monday night at Dehler Park was their fourth overall shutout victory of the season.
Carlos Carreno started for Billings and issued four walks, but he allowed just three hits and struck out three batters.
The Mustangs' relievers — Manuel Cachutt, Jeffry Nino and Ian Koch — combined to allow two hits and no walks while striking out five. The Voyagers (13-20) didn't record an extra-base hit.
Billings (14-21) scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with a solo home run from designated hitter Eric Yang (1 for 3). Center fielder Quin Cotton went 1 for 3 with walk and first baseman Matt Lloyd went 2 for 4, while second baseman Jonathan Willems and left fielder Cash Case each went 1 for 3 with a double.
Great Falls DH Harvin Mendoza finished 2 for 3 with a walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.