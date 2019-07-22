BILLINGS — For the second time this season, the Billings Mustangs blanked the Great Falls Voyagers.

The Mustangs' 3-0 Pioneer League win Monday night at Dehler Park was their fourth overall shutout victory of the season.

Carlos Carreno started for Billings and issued four walks, but he allowed just three hits and struck out three batters.

The Mustangs' relievers — Manuel Cachutt, Jeffry Nino and Ian Koch — combined to allow two hits and no walks while striking out five. The Voyagers (13-20) didn't record an extra-base hit.

Billings (14-21) scored all three runs in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with a solo home run from designated hitter Eric Yang (1 for 3). Center fielder Quin Cotton went 1 for 3 with walk and first baseman Matt Lloyd went 2 for 4, while second baseman Jonathan Willems and left fielder Cash Case each went 1 for 3 with a double.

Great Falls DH Harvin Mendoza finished 2 for 3 with a walk.

Tags

Load comments