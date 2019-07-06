BILLINGS — First-round draft pick Nick Lodolo had another scoreless outing — limited as it usually is — and Omar Conoropo provided a long relief stint as the Billings Mustangs broke a two-game losing streak by beating the Missoula Osprey 2-1 Saturday night in front of 2,987 fans at Dehler Park.
Jonathan Willems and Eric Yang hit back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the first to stake the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead, and Lodolo, Conoropo and Francis Peguero made it hold up to end Missoula’s four-game winning streak.
Conoropo (3-0) allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Peguero threw a scoreless ninth to earn his first save. Pegeuro gave up two hits in the bottom of the ninth, but the Mustangs caught Francis Martinez trying to stretch a single into a double to end the game after his hit sent Tristen Carranza to third. The trio of pitchers combined to give up six hits, walk one and strike out 11.
Lodolo, the seventh pick overall by Cincinnati out of TCU last month, made his fourth start, and the 2 1/3 innings he threw was his longest outing yet as the Reds continue to closely monitor his workload. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none.
He’s logged 6 2/3 innings for the Mustangs, allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out 11. The 6-foot-6 left-hander, whose innings are being limited because he threw 103 this season for TCU before being drafted, has yet to allow an earned run.
Spencer Brickhouse drove in the Osprey’s only run with a fourth-inning single.
Austin Pope (0-1) gave up both Mustangs runs in two-thirds of an inning. Edgar Martinez (5 1/3 innings) and Liu Fuenmayor (two innings) allowed just five hits over the final 7 1/3 innings.
Billings (8-13) and Missoula (11-10) play the second of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Dehler Park.
