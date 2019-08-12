BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs pitchers were nearly untouchable against the Grand Junction Rockies on Monday night at Dehler Park.

Billings won 6-0 and improved to 9-5 in the second half (24-28 overall), maintaining its first-place standing in the Pioneer League North. Mustangs pitchers allowed three hits and four walks to the South's Rockies (7-6, 26-25).

Mustangs starting pitcher Miguel Medrano allowed all three hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings. While Medrano held the Rockies scoreless, the right-hander didn't receive a decision. Neither team scored until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Mustangs plated four runs.

Billings reliever Ryan Dunn allowed two walks and struck out three in two innings, and Frainger Aranguren pitched a flawless ninth.

At the plate for the Mustangs, shortstop Reyny Reyes went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs, second baseman Quincy McAfee went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, catcher Eric Yang went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs and center fielder TJ Hopkins was 2 for 5 with two RBIs. 

