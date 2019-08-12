BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs pitchers were nearly untouchable against the Grand Junction Rockies on Monday night at Dehler Park.
Billings won 6-0 and improved to 9-5 in the second half (24-28 overall), maintaining its first-place standing in the Pioneer League North. Mustangs pitchers allowed three hits and four walks to the South's Rockies (7-6, 26-25).
Mustangs starting pitcher Miguel Medrano allowed all three hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings. While Medrano held the Rockies scoreless, the right-hander didn't receive a decision. Neither team scored until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Mustangs plated four runs.
Billings reliever Ryan Dunn allowed two walks and struck out three in two innings, and Frainger Aranguren pitched a flawless ninth.
At the plate for the Mustangs, shortstop Reyny Reyes went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs, second baseman Quincy McAfee went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, catcher Eric Yang went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs and center fielder TJ Hopkins was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.