BILLINGS — T.J. Hopkins’ bases-loaded single to right field in the bottom of the ninth scored pinch runner Quin Cotton and the Billings Mustangs beat Great Falls 1-0 in a swift pitching duel Tuesday at Dehler Park.

Valentin Martinez led off the inning with a single to left off Great Falls reliever Nick Johnson (0-2), and was then subbed out for the faster Cotton. Cotton went from first to third on consecutive wild pitches, and Johnson followed by intentionally walking Reyny Reyes and Nate Scantlin to set up a potential force out at each base.

But Hopkins hit a single on a 3-2 count in his ensuing at bat to bring Cotton in with the winning run.

In a game that lasted just 2 hours and 14 minutes, Mustangs pitchers Omar Conoropo, Johnnie Schneider and Ryan Dunne (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out 10. Dunne struck out four in two innings of relief to earn his first victory.

The teams wrap up their three-game series at Dehler Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

