BILLINGS — Leonardo Seminati drove in four runs and Matt Lloyd and Eric Yang homered to help the Billings Mustangs avoid a three-game sweep with a 15-8 win over the Missoula Osprey Saturday night at Dehler Park.

Osprey pitching dominated the Mustangs in the first two games of the series, but that ended when Billings scored six runs in the second inning Saturday. The Mustangs kept piling on, too, to set season highs in runs and hits (18). The high hit total came one night after the Mustangs collected a season-low four hits.

Cesar Garcia had a big night for Missoula. He homered and doubled for five RBIs, giving him eight for the series.

Cash Case hit two triples and Victor Ruiz two doubles for the Mustangs, who had just 10 hits and four runs combined in the first two games of the series. Lloyd, who homered for the second straight game, had three RBIs, and four other Mustangs had at two RBIs.

The teams combined to use nine pitchers and all but three of them gave up runs.

The Mustangs (4-11) are off Sunday before starting a two-game series at home against the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday at Dehler Park. The Osprey (7-8) are also off Sunday and return home Monday to take on Idaho Falls.

