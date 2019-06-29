BILLINGS — Leonardo Seminati drove in four runs and Matt Lloyd and Eric Yang homered to help the Billings Mustangs avoid a three-game sweep with a 15-8 win over the Missoula Osprey Saturday night at Dehler Park.
Osprey pitching dominated the Mustangs in the first two games of the series, but that ended when Billings scored six runs in the second inning Saturday. The Mustangs kept piling on, too, to set season highs in runs and hits (18). The high hit total came one night after the Mustangs collected a season-low four hits.
Cesar Garcia had a big night for Missoula. He homered and doubled for five RBIs, giving him eight for the series.
Cash Case hit two triples and Victor Ruiz two doubles for the Mustangs, who had just 10 hits and four runs combined in the first two games of the series. Lloyd, who homered for the second straight game, had three RBIs, and four other Mustangs had at two RBIs.
The teams combined to use nine pitchers and all but three of them gave up runs.
The Mustangs (4-11) are off Sunday before starting a two-game series at home against the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday at Dehler Park. The Osprey (7-8) are also off Sunday and return home Monday to take on Idaho Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.